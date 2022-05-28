Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.96% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $443,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 836.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 59,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $24.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.25. 240,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,903. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $468.86 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -112.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.