BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $42.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $624.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,593.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,769 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

