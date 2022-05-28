Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 1,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 32,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Biophytis Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.