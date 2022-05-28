bitCNY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.60 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $11.60 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $838.09 or 0.02925594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00513552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008911 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

