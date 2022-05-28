BitDAO Price Down 10% Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $423.89 million and $19.52 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.96 or 0.02344710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00507289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008729 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, "BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. "

Buying and Selling BitDAO

