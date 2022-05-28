BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 127.75 ($1.61) on Friday. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 112.75 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The company has a market cap of £241.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.93.
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
