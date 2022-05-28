BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 127.75 ($1.61) on Friday. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 112.75 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The company has a market cap of £241.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.93.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

