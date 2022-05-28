BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 72.7% in May

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,147. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

