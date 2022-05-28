BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 57,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.07. 166,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,458. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

