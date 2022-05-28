BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the April 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,416 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 166,683 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BST traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $37.70. 157,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $61.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.