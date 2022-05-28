Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 534,241 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 252.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 745,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after buying an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 335,058 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 121,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 638,786 shares during the last quarter.

PGX opened at $13.01 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

