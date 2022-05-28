Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,045 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 389,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $139.82 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $130.43 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

