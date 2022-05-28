Blair William & Co. IL Buys 191 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $223.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.13 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

