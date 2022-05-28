Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

DFS opened at $112.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

