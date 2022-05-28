Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 14,008 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

