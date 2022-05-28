Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,499 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,036,000 after buying an additional 97,092 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 495,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,895,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,165,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,030,000 after purchasing an additional 109,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $119.58 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

