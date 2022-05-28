Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,049 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $844,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,754,000 after purchasing an additional 98,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $223.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.24 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

