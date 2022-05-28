Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,566 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital comprises 1.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,516,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $147,703,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,440,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,774,000 after buying an additional 676,666 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,329,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of NYSE OWL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,659. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

