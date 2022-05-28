Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

OTCMKTS BSFC opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. Research analysts predict that Blue Star Foods will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

