BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Up 148.3% in May

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,800 shares, an increase of 148.3% from the April 30th total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at about $8,382,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 519.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,709,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

NYSE:BXC traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $83.60. 70,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,167. The stock has a market cap of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

