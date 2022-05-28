BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $7.78 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.