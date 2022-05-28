BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $7.78 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

