Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Position Reduced by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,232. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

