Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Holdings Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

NYSE:BXP opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

