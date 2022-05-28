Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 84.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 31.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

