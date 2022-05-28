BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.36 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.10.
BOX stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.81. 1,743,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,344. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.
In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
