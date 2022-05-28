Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the April 30th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

BYDGF stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.99. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $214.43.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYDGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.