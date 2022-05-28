BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.53

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 2402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0173 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BR Malls Participações SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

