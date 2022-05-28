BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the April 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

