Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $385.04

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.04 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.46). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 511 ($6.43), with a volume of 1,676,152 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 417 ($5.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 480.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.96.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.00), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($60,918.99).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

