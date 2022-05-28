Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Hits $0.0257 on Major Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $47,068.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.72 or 0.01196817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00510477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008789 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

