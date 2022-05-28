Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-$3.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.42 billion-$31.42 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 146.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.35. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

