Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 287,729 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,827,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,729 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $77,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 155,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $41.20. 6,968,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,074,212. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

