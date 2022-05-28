Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 94,108 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.21% of Sysco worth $85,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sysco by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.48. 1,927,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

