Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 143,987 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,987 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.22% of Baidu worth $111,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 399.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 49,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.09. 4,571,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,400. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.35.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

