Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 1,500 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $97,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $61.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,402.42. The company had a trading volume of 253,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,463.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,545.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.91 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

