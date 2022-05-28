Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,193,879 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.4% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Walmart worth $409,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,232,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.48. 8,427,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985,089. The company has a market cap of $353.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

