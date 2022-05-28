Bridgewater Associates LP Has $39.69 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133,412 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $39,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 67.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $4,305,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,109. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.30.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

