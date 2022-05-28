Bridgewater Associates LP Has $45.72 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,640 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $45,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.50. The company had a trading volume of 989,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,175. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.78 and a 200-day moving average of $166.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $128.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

