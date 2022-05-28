Bridgewater Associates LP Has $54.83 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,818 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Kraft Heinz worth $54,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,896,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

