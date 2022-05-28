Bridgewater Associates LP Has $62.17 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.22% of BeiGene worth $62,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

BeiGene stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.96. 191,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,605. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day moving average is $225.45. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

