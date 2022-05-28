Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 343.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,368 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,407,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,699,113. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

