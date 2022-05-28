Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.47 Million

Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) to report $502.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.37 million to $504.61 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $441.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,212. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

