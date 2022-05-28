Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.10 on June 30th

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $35.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $583.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.20. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 602,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,135,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 204,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,673,000 after buying an additional 73,962 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.92.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
