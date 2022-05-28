Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $750.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $675.92.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $583.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $586.76 and a 200-day moving average of $591.20. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.