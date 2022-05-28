Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $658.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial to $658.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $675.92.

Shares of AVGO opened at $583.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $586.76 and a 200 day moving average of $591.20. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

