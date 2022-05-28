Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.21%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 483.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 102,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

