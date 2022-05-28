Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.68. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after buying an additional 2,908,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $123,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after buying an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

