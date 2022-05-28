Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) to report $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.51 billion. Carvana posted sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $16.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $23.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

Shares of CVNA traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 8,703,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $154.29. Carvana has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,736,250 shares of company stock worth $297,255,525 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

