Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.19.

Shares of STZ opened at $246.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.37. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.