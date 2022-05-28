Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.99. ePlus reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 144,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.24. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.