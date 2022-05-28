Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will post $139.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.80 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $122.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $560.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.73 million to $568.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $630.79 million, with estimates ranging from $610.57 million to $649.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $37,047,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter worth $28,300,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 679,936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after purchasing an additional 666,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 108.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 609,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

